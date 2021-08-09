Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million.

TSE CTS opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,905.00.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

