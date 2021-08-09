Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million.
TSE CTS opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,905.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.