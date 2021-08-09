DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Citigroup

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.