Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kamada alerts:

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.