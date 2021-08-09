Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 154,173 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $20,810,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

