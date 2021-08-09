Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,939 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODX opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $283.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -3.58. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $27.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

