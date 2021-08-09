Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,925 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $5,922,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERII. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

