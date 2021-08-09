Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Atomera worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Atomera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Atomera by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atomera by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atomera by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Shares of ATOM opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $543.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.50. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.