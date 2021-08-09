Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.