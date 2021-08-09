Morgan Stanley Sells 469,738 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of American Campus Communities worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 710.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

