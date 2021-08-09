FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

