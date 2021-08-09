Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA opened at $119.87 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $122.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.