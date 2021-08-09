Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $158.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

TMXXF opened at $112.53 on Friday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.37.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

