Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,721 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 340.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Talos Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 93,437 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $900.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

