Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 103.8% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 31.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $830.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

