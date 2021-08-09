Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stake Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,135,953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Vaxart worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

