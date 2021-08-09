Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,673 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 464.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,947,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,906,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,647,000 after buying an additional 162,621 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after buying an additional 300,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.