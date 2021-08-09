eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00.

eXp World stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.