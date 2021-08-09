Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer Sells 2,500 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $230,672,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

