Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer Sells 2,500 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ROK opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.56.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $230,672,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
