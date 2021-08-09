Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $548,100.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $213.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

