Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

PGNY opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

