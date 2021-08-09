Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $19.89 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -994.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

