Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.