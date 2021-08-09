SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 63.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

