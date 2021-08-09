Needham & Company LLC Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $140.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

