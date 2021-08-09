SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Raymond James

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total value of $427,478.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,589 shares of company stock worth $6,954,036 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

