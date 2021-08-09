Needham & Company LLC Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $173.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.