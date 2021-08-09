Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $20.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.66 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

