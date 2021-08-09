Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post sales of $340.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.00 million and the lowest is $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $122.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

