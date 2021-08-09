Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 6,126 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

