Raymond James Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $120.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.56.

TNDM stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

