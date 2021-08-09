SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SES stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

