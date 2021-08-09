Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $52,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 825,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

