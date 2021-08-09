iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 91,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 439,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,591 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

