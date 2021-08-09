Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $117.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

