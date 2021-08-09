Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 109.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of National Beverage worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,271,000 after buying an additional 1,873,272 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 59.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,760,000 after buying an additional 1,547,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

