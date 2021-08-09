Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

