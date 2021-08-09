Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Western Digital stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

