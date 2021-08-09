Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1,182.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMVP opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -15.24. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,980,062.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,431 shares of company stock worth $10,181,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

