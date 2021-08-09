Schaeffler’s (SCFLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Schaeffler stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

