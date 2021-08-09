Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26. Verano has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

