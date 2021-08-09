PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of PFSI opened at $69.60 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at $417,658,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

