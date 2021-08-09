Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,454,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

