Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PlayAGS stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

