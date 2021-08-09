Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 703,436 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 1,698.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of vTv Therapeutics worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -1.85. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

