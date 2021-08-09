Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

