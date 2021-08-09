Oppenheimer Raises Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target to $26.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

