Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,707 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of CalAmp worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

