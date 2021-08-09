Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry Sells 1,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,521.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,397.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,535.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.