Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,189,347.75 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total value of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $371.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.