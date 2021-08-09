Everi Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.